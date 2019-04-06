Ice, ice maybe? Myanmar cop held for crystal meth switch

YANGON - A Myanmar policeman has been arrested after switching 64kg of seized crystal meth with salts loosely resembling the party drug known as "Ice", officials said on Tuesday (June 4).

Officers stumbled across the suspect packages of confiscated Ice around a week ago as they carried out an inventory of seized narcotics at a police station ahead of an annual burning to mark an international day against drugs on June 26.

"Sixty-four packages out of 103 were fake," Deputy Police Colonel Myint Swe, chief of Kengtung district police force in Shan State, told AFP, adding each package weighed 1kg.

A kilo of Ice is worth around 20 million kyats (S$18,000) locally, giving the pilfered product a value of around US$830,000 (S$1.13 million) inside Myanmar.