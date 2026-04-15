'I'm not ashamed': Thai girl, 15, collects plastic bottles to support family and disabled dad

While many 15-year-olds spend their free time on leisure activities, one teenager in Thailand has to spend hers supporting her family.

In photos shared on Facebook on Friday (April 10), the girl, identified as Benyapha Thanakornmonporn, is seen wearing her school uniform collecting plastic bottles from recycling bins.

According to the post caption, Benyapha's father was left disabled after suffering a serious fall 16 years ago while repairing an air conditioner.

The family of three currently lives in a small rented home in in Nonthaburi, with Beyapha's mother working as a school cleaner and earning about 380 baht (S$15) a day as the family's only breadwinner, reported local media Khaosod English.

To help support her family, Benyapha goes home after her classes to care for her father, including changing diapers, cleaning urine bags before heading out to collect plastic bottles.

On some days, she earns less than 100 baht, reported Khaosod English.

Maintaining her grades

With the high cost of medical expenses, she also faces the risk of missing out on high school due to unpaid tuition fees, estimated at between 3,000 and 5,000 baht.

Despite her hardships, she continues to perform well academically, achieving a GPA of 3.75, according to the Facebook post.

When asked by local television network Channel 7 Thailand (CH7) if she felt ashamed of collecting bottles, Benyapha said she did not.

"I'm not ashamed in front of my friends or anyone, because my father is sick and I have to help him," she told the television network.

A local Facebook page that learned of her story has since set up an online fundraiser, with donations going directly to her bank account and through her father's phone number, reported local television Amarin TV.

The fundraiser reportedly closed after raising 1.1 million baht in just a few days.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com