Impeach me, I'll jail you: Philippines' Duterte dares foes to test him

MANILA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened opponents with prison if they try to impeach him, the latest in what a top United Nations official and an Asian lawmakers' group this week called a pattern of persecution and assaults on free speech.

Mr Duterte vented his anger late on Thursday (June 27) amid intense media scrutiny and accusations that he is siding with China over a June 9 sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel, which happened inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The maverick leader has echoed Beijing's line that it was an accident, not an intentional ramming, and shrugged off the presence of Chinese fishermen inside the Philippine EEZ, saying he would allow it out of friendship.

Some high-profile critics, among them a top judge and a former foreign minister, have called that a breach of the Constitution, or worthy of his impeachment.

"Me? Will be impeached? I will jail them all," Mr Duterte told reporters. "Try to do it and I will do it. Son of a b****."