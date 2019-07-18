India aims to expel all illegal migrants, interior minister says

Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament the government would not limit its efforts to Assam, but would come down hard on illegal immigrants anywhere.

NEW DELHI - India will identify and deport illegal immigrants from across the country, the interior minister said on Wednesday (July 17), stepping up a campaign that critics say could stoke religious tension and further alienate minority Muslims.

An exercise to identify alien immigrants from Muslim-majority Bangladesh has been going on in the north-eastern state of Assam for years, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government has taken it up in earnest.

The campaign was a key issue in this year's general election, won by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist party.

Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament the government would not limit its efforts to Assam, but would come down hard on illegal immigrants anywhere.

"Illegal immigrants living on every inch of this country will be deported according to the law," Mr Shah told the Upper House of Parliament.

Mr Shah, seen as a Hindu nationalist hardliner and a possible future replacement for Mr Modi in the top job, called illegal migrants "termites" eating into Assam's resources during the election campaign.