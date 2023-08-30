India allows rice exports to Singapore: Ministry

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday (Aug 29) the country had decided to allow rice exports to Singapore.

“Formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly,” a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

Last month, India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on exports of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.

India, which is scrambling to rein in inflation ahead of state elections later this year, on Friday also expanded curbs on rice exports with a 20 per cent duty on parboiled rice effective until Oct 15.

India accounts for more than 40 per cent of world rice exports, and low inventories with other exporters mean any cut in shipments could further inflate food prices already driven up by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year and erratic weather.

