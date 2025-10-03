asia

India and China to resume direct flights after five-year freeze

National flags of China and India fly next to the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center, a venue for 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China Aug 30, 2025.
PUBLISHED ONOctober 03, 2025 2:51 AM

India and China will restart direct flights between designated cities this month, ending a suspension of more than five years, in a move that signals a cautious easing of bilateral tensions, India's foreign ministry said on Thursday (Oct 2).

There have been no direct flights between China and India since 2020, even though China is India's biggest bilateral trade partner.

India's largest carrier IndiGo said it would begin daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou on October 26. It also plans to launch a route connecting New Delhi with the Chinese city.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China a month ago for the first time in seven years to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc.

Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that India and China were development partners, not rivals, and discussed ways to strengthen trade ties amid global tariff uncertainty.

Modi also conveyed India's commitment to improving ties and raised concerns about its widening trade deficit with China, which stands at nearly US$99.2 billion (S$127 billion).

He emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability along their disputed border, where a clash in 2020 triggered a five-year military standoff.

