India bakes as mercury nears 50 deg C

Indian youths take relief from the heat at the Ana Sagar lake in Ajmer, in the Indian state of Rajasthan on May 31, 2019.

NEW DELHI - Temperatures pushed towards 50 deg C across much of India on Saturday (June 1) as an unrelenting heatwave triggered warnings of water shortages and left locals fearing for their livelihoods.

The western, desert state of Rajasthan recorded 49.6 deg C on Friday - India's hottest day of the year so far, the weather department said.

Water and health warnings have been issued with temperatures hovering around 47 deg C across many western, northern and southern states, with no letup in sight for at least two more days.

In the capital, New Delhi, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert extreme weather warning as temperatures hit 47 deg C.