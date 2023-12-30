asia

India has asked Pakistan to extradite Mumbai suspect Hafiz Saeed: Foreign ministry spokesperson

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of the Islamic charity organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), arrives to attend a campaign rally of political party, Milli Muslim League (MML), ahead of general elections in Islamabad, Pakistan, on July 21, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONDecember 30, 2023 3:58 AM

India has formally requested Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed, suspected of involvement in the 2008 attacks on Mumbai, for trial in India, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters in a briefing on Friday (Dec 29).

"We have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the government of Pakistan," Bagchi told reporters.

