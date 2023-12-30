India has asked Pakistan to extradite Mumbai suspect Hafiz Saeed: Foreign ministry spokesperson
PHOTO: Reuters file
India has formally requested Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed, suspected of involvement in the 2008 attacks on Mumbai, for trial in India, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters in a briefing on Friday (Dec 29).
"We have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the government of Pakistan," Bagchi told reporters.
