India heatwave sends temperatures soaring to over 50 deg C

A general view of a lake running dry on a hot summer day near Ajmer on June 2, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

CHURU, India - Temperatures in an Indian desert city hit 50 degrees Celsius for the second time in three days as a deadly heatwave maintained its grip on the country.

The thermometer hit 50.3 deg C in Churu in Rajasthan state, sending residents scrambling for shade to escape the searing sun.

On Saturday it reached 50.6 deg C, close to the country's record of 51 deg C recorded in the Rajasthan city of Phalodi in May 2016.

Cities across northern India have been sweltering with temperatures above 47 deg C.

A farmer died in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Sunday after suffering heatstroke, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. Other deaths have been reported.

The Indian Meteorological Department said severe heat wave was likely to continue in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh states on Tuesday (June 4).

New Delhi and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state would also be affected by extreme weather, it said.

Temperatures fell to about 40 deg C in Delhi on Monday, but residents still complained of heat exhaustion.

"It's really hot right now but what can we do? We still need to keep our business going. We need to be able to feed ourselves, so we have to stay open," said market trader Laxmi Jagdish.

The annual monsoon - which normally brings much-needed rain to South Asia - is running a week behind schedule and is only expected to hit India's southern tip on June 6.

Private forecaster Skymet has warned there will be less rain than average this year.

The Indian peninsula has seen a drastic change in rainfall patterns over the past decade, marked by frequent droughts, floods and sudden storms.

According to weather monitoring website El Dorado, out of the 15 hottest places in the world in the past 24 hours, 11 were in India and four in neighbouring Pakistan.

More about

india weather heatwave
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Father jailed for assaulting 5-year-old autistic boy who was &#039;playing roughly&#039; near his sons
Father jailed for assaulting 5-year-old autistic boy who was 'playing roughly' near his sons
BMW driver repeatedly reverses into Porsche while trying to enter parallel parking lot at Toa Payoh
BMW driver repeatedly reverses into Porsche while trying to enter parallel parking lot at Toa Payoh
Police step in after woman&#039;s complaint about paying nearly $327 for 3 durians in Penang goes viral
Police step in after woman's complaint about paying nearly $327 for 3 durians in Penang goes viral
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (June 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (June 2019)
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
YouTuber sentenced to 15 months in jail after feeding beggar Oreos stuffed with toothpaste
YouTuber sentenced to 15 months in jail after feeding beggar Oreos stuffed with toothpaste
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to &#039;beg&#039; for $170,000
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Chinese pianist Lang Lang marries 24-year-old fellow pianist
Chinese pianist Lang Lang marries 24-year-old fellow pianist
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping

LIFESTYLE

Yoshinoya releases canned beef bowls for times of (real) emergency
Yoshinoya releases canned beef bowls for times of (real) emergency
Taiwanese bubble tea chain Milksha to open its first Southeast Asian outlet at Suntec City Mall
Taiwanese bubble tea chain Milksha to open its first Southeast Asian outlet at Suntec City Mall
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
Wash your hands after touching these 7 things
Wash your hands after touching these 7 things

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia

SERVICES