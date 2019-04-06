India heatwave sends temperatures soaring to over 50 deg C

CHURU, India - Temperatures in an Indian desert city hit 50 degrees Celsius for the second time in three days as a deadly heatwave maintained its grip on the country.

The thermometer hit 50.3 deg C in Churu in Rajasthan state, sending residents scrambling for shade to escape the searing sun.

On Saturday it reached 50.6 deg C, close to the country's record of 51 deg C recorded in the Rajasthan city of Phalodi in May 2016.

Cities across northern India have been sweltering with temperatures above 47 deg C.

A farmer died in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Sunday after suffering heatstroke, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. Other deaths have been reported.

The Indian Meteorological Department said severe heat wave was likely to continue in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh states on Tuesday (June 4).

New Delhi and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state would also be affected by extreme weather, it said.

Temperatures fell to about 40 deg C in Delhi on Monday, but residents still complained of heat exhaustion.