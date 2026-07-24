Man attacked by leopard at liquor store in India

A leopard mauled a salesman inside a liquor store in Rajasthan, India, after attacking another man earlier.

CCTV footage from July 20 shows a leopard leaping over the counter in the store and lunging at an unsuspecting man.

After a tussle, the man breaks free from the animal's grip.

The salesman, Sanjay Gurjar, was cleaning the store and doing accounts when the attacked happened, reported CNN on Thursday (July 23).

The liquor store's owner, Muker Gujar, told CNN that Gurjar suffered injuries to his face, chest and both shoulders but is now "doing well".

"I somehow pushed the leopard away and ran towards the exit," Gurjar told The Sun. He added, "As I ran, I pulled the shutter down. Then I lost consciousness."

The animal had attacked another worker earlier, according to the BBC.

After almost five hours, officials tranquilised and captured the leopard before releasing it back into the wild, the BBC reported.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com