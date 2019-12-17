India protests rage over 'anti-Muslim' law

Fresh protests rocked India on Monday as anger grew over new citizenship legislation slammed as anti-Muslim, after six people died in the northeast and as many as 200 were injured in New Delhi.

The law fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslims from three neighbouring countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Critics say it is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda to marginalise the 200-million strong Islamic minority.

Modi denies this, tweeting Monday that the new law "does not affect any citizen of India of any religion", while accusing "vested interest groups" of stoking the "deeply distressing" unrest.

The former chief of the opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, tweeted that the law and a mooted nationwide register of citizens also seen as anti-Muslim were "weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists".

Human Rights Watch called for police across the nation to show restraint, amid claims that authorities were using unnecessary or excessive force to quell the unrest in several cities.

"The Indian government should address the concerns raised about the citizenship law instead of trying to shut down the protests with excessive force," HRW's South Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly said in a statement.

The UN human rights office said last week it was concerned the law "would appear to undermine the commitment to equality before the law enshrined in India's constitution", while Washington and the European Union have also expressed unease.

On Monday, fresh protests took place in multiple cities including New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and Lucknow, where hundreds of students tried to storm a police station.

The northeast, where allowing citizenship for any foreign migrants is opposed by many locals and which in recent days has been the epicentre of protests with six people dead, also saw fresh demonstrations.

Even so, the chief minister's office said late Monday that a curfew in four districts of the northeastern state of Assam would be lifted completely at 6:00 am on Tuesday.