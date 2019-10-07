India restaurant tycoon begins life term over love rival murder

P. Rajagopal, founder of the Saravana Bhavan food chain, on a menu at one of the popular restaurants.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

NEW DELHI - The trailblazing Indian founder of a global restaurant chain surrendered to a court on Tuesday (July 9) after losing a last-ditch bid to avoid a life sentence for murdering a love rival.

P. Rajagopal rose from rags to riches to create the Saravana Bhavan chain which has more than 80 eateries in India and around the world, from Leicester Square to Lexington Avenue via Singapore, Sydney and Stockholm.

He had been battling for 15 years to avoid prison since being convicted over the killing of the husband of a woman he wanted to make his third wife, reportedly on the advice of his astrologer.

The 71-year-old, dubbed the "dosa king" after the famous South Indian food staple, was meant to have reported to prison on Sunday (July 7) but made a final plea on medical grounds.

The Supreme Court in New Delhi turned him down on Tuesday and the judges ordered the tycoon to "surrender immediately".

He later gave himself up at the Madras High Court in Chennai in his native southern state of Tamil Nadu, arriving in an ambulance with an oxygen mask strapped to his face.

Saravana Bhavan owes its success to catering to Indians and the large diaspora abroad with the winning formula of affordable South Indian delicacies like dosa pancakes, deep-fried vadas and idli rice cakes.

But Rajagopal's world came crashing down when he made up his mind to pursue the daughter of one of his legions of adoring employees, believing that she would bring him even greater success.

"He was obsessed with her," Mr D. Suresh Kumar, a Chennai-based journalist told AFP.

The woman, then in her 20s, was already married and rejected Rajagopal's advances.

He targeted the woman with threats, blackmail, and even exorcisms, but when they failed the businessman hired a gunman to kill the woman's husband.

One attempt was unsuccessful, but the man's body was later found in a forest in Tamil Nadu.

In 2004, Rajagopal was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years. When he appealed, the sentence was increased to life and the punishment was upheld by the Supreme Court in March.

More about

Murder/Manslaughter
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
Police say allegations that MRT station checks target Malays are &#039;baseless, irresponsible&#039;
Police say allegations that MRT station checks target Malays are 'baseless, irresponsible'
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
6 &#039;adult-sized&#039; playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
Lin Chi-ling shoots down pregnancy rumours after old photos surface
Lin Chi-ling rumoured to be pregnant after photos surface
Singapore women fall victim to DeepNude app
Singapore women fall victim to DeepNude app
British billionaire Dyson snaps up Singapore&#039;s priciest penthouse for $73.8m
British billionaire Dyson snaps up Singapore's priciest penthouse for $73.8m
Threeppy: Daiso&#039;s new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money
'Premium' Daiso to open at Funan mall with items at $5.80. Here's what you can get
Mahathir, now 94, says he has just one simple birthday wish
Mahathir, now 94, says he has just one simple birthday wish
Retiree stung to death by hornets in Hillview while hunting for rambutans and durians
Retiree stung to death by hornets in Hillview while hunting for rambutans and durians
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 8-17: Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals
Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals this week
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
7 signs your kids need more discipline
7 signs your kids need more discipline
Thousands of tourists flock to Bali&#039;s Tanah Lot as high waves add to the experience
Thousands of tourists flock to Bali's Tanah Lot as high waves add to the experience

Home Works

Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Two young women caught &#039;shopping for footwear&#039; outside Teck Whye flat
Two young women caught 'shopping for footwear' outside Teck Whye flat
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
McDonald&#039;s China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
McDonald's China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
5 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
5 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage

SERVICES