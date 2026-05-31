India says signed BrahMos missile deal with Vietnam

NEW DELHI - India has signed a deal with Vietnam under which it will supply BrahMos missiles which it has jointly developed with Russia, and is in "final stages" for a similar deal with Indonesia, India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Saturday (May 30).

• India has a strong commitment to Asean nations, Singh said, without disclosing more details of the deals related to BrahMos.

• Singh was speaking at Asia's premier defence forum, the Shangri-La Dialogue.

• India, which has been building up domestic defence manufacturing for local use and exports, ​has already sold the supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines.

• A deal with ⁠Vietnam could be worth about 60 billion rupees (S$806 million), ​including training and logistical support, Reuters has previously reported, citing a source.

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