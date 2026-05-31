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India says signed BrahMos missile deal with Vietnam

India says signed BrahMos missile deal with Vietnam
The Indian Army's BrahMos missile launcher is displayed during the Army Day parade in New Delhi, Jan 15, 2013.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMay 31, 2026 2:21 AM

NEW DELHI - India has signed a deal with Vietnam under which it will supply BrahMos missiles which it has jointly developed with Russia, and is in "final stages" for a similar deal with Indonesia, India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Saturday (May 30).

• India has a strong commitment to Asean nations, Singh said, without disclosing more details of the deals related to BrahMos.

• Singh was speaking at Asia's premier defence forum, the Shangri-La Dialogue.

• India, which has been building up domestic defence manufacturing for local use and exports, ​has already sold the supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines.

• A deal with ⁠Vietnam could be worth about 60 billion rupees (S$806 million), ​including training and logistical support, Reuters has previously reported, citing a source.

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indiaVIETNAMmissilesArms and weaponsShangri-La Dialogue
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