India says ties with China normalising as top officials meet in Delhi

NEW DELHI — Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday (June 22) on the sidelines of a Brics National Security Advisers' meeting in New Delhi, India's foreign ministry said.

Here are some details:

India, chair of the Brics group, is hosting a meeting of the Brics national security advisers in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

India's foreign ministry described the talks between Doval and Wang as "constructive and forward-looking"

The two leaders discussed recent developments in their relationship and 'noted progress towards gradual normalisation', according to the statement.

Relations between the neighbours improved in 2024, ending years of friction that began with a border clash in 2020.

"We must respect each other's core interests, properly handle sensitive issues", Wang said in a Chinese foreign ministry readout.

Wang urged the resumption of bilateral dialogue mechanisms, and promoting exchanges in trade, finance, law enforcement and media.

Wang also said the Brics mechanism should actively advocate the promotion of the multi-polarisation process.

Brics brings together founders, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as well as other, more recent joiners.

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