India set for fresh moon launch attempt

SRIHARIKOTA, India - India will make a second attempt on Monday (July 22) to send a landmark spacecraft to the Moon after an apparent fuel leak forced last week's launch to be aborted.

The South Asian nation is bidding to become just the fourth nation - after Russia, the United States and China - to land a spacecraft on the Moon.

The mission comes 50 years after Neil Armstrong became the first person to step foot on the moon, an occasion celebrated by space enthusiasts globally last Saturday.

The fresh launch attempt for Chandrayaan-2 - Moon Chariot 2 in some Indian languages including Sanskrit and Hindi - has been scheduled for 2.43pm (5.13pm Singapore ) on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

"Chandrayaan 2 is ready to take a billion dreams to the Moon - now stronger than ever before!" it said on Thursday.

The first launch attempt was scrapped just under an hour before the scheduled lift-off because of what authorities described as a "technical snag". Local media, citing ISRO officials, said that issue was a fuel leak.

The agency tweeted on Saturday that a rehearsal for the launch was completed successfully.

Chandrayaan-2 will be launched atop a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII, India's most powerful rocket.