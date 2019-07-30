India teen who accused politician of rape in critical condition after car crash, police probing hit claims

NEW DELHI - An Indian teenager who accused a senior politician of rape is fighting for her life after being critically injured in a crash that killed two relatives, raising suspicions of foul play.

Her lawyer was also badly injured in the accident, which occurred in Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday (July 28) when their car collided with a truck.

Police said on Monday they had arrested the truck driver and were investigating claims that it may have been a hit to silence the girl.

"We are analysing all the aspects, we are looking into call details and have recorded statements of eyewitnesses," state police chief O.P. Singh told reporters.