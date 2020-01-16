Indian bakers make world's 'longest' cake in bid to break Chinese record

A baker works on an approximatively 6.5km-long cake in the south Indian state of Kerala on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

It was a record-baking effort. Hundreds of bakers and chefs in southern India came together on Wednesday to create what they said is the world's longest cake - about 6.5km (four miles).

They spread chocolate ganache on the serpentine dessert stretched out on thousands of tables and desks at a festival ground and adjoining roads in the coastal state of Kerala's Thrissur city.

The vanilla cake, 10 centimetres (four inches) wide and thick, weighed in at about 27,000kg (59,500 pounds).

About 1,500 bakers and chefs, wearing traditional whites and toque blanche caps, spent nearly four hours to put it together using 12,000kg of sugar and flour.

Bakers and chefs attempt aim to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cake in Thrissur, India, on Wednesday. PHOTO: AFP

Large crowds watched the event organised by Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE). The group's secretary general, Naushad, said Guinness World Records had assessed the cake as being 6,500 metres long, but their confirmation of the exact length was pending.

That much cake would surpass the Guinness record held by Chinese bakers in Zixi county who made a fruitcake almost 3.2km long in 2018.

"This is an effort to showcase our skills to the world," said Naushad, who uses one name.

"We ensured hygiene and taste are up to the mark."

More about
india Cooking world record Chefs

TRENDING

Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users

SERVICES