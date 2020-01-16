Indian bakers make world's 'longest' cake in bid to break Chinese record

It was a record-baking effort. Hundreds of bakers and chefs in southern India came together on Wednesday to create what they said is the world's longest cake - about 6.5km (four miles).

They spread chocolate ganache on the serpentine dessert stretched out on thousands of tables and desks at a festival ground and adjoining roads in the coastal state of Kerala's Thrissur city.

The vanilla cake, 10 centimetres (four inches) wide and thick, weighed in at about 27,000kg (59,500 pounds).

About 1,500 bakers and chefs, wearing traditional whites and toque blanche caps, spent nearly four hours to put it together using 12,000kg of sugar and flour.

Bakers and chefs attempt aim to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cake in Thrissur, India, on Wednesday. PHOTO: AFP

Large crowds watched the event organised by Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE). The group's secretary general, Naushad, said Guinness World Records had assessed the cake as being 6,500 metres long, but their confirmation of the exact length was pending.

That much cake would surpass the Guinness record held by Chinese bakers in Zixi county who made a fruitcake almost 3.2km long in 2018.

"This is an effort to showcase our skills to the world," said Naushad, who uses one name.

"We ensured hygiene and taste are up to the mark."