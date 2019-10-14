Indian-born Nobel prize-winner comes from 'family of economists'

NEW DELHI - Indian politicians and academics cheered the Nobel economics prize awarded on Monday to Indian-born American Abhijit Banerjee, whose proud mother told visitors crowding into her apartment that he came from "a family of economists".

Nirmala Banerjee showed journalists a copy of her son's book "Poor Economics" as bouquets arrived at her home in the city of Kolkata and friends and family called to congratulate her.

"We are a family of economists, his father, me ... everyone is an economist," she said. "But we worked in different fields. We had discussions and debates on many issues."

Banerjee was recognised for his work on fighting poverty and some said the award was a repudiation of policies pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee, who won the prize along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, has been critical of the Modi government, saying some of its economic decisions, such as banning high-value currency notes, were "weird".