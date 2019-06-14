Indian cities urged to develop heat action plans as temperatures soar

BANGKOK - More Indian cities need to implement heat action plans that include text-message alerts and cooling stations, to minimise deaths and illnesses related to rising temperatures, climate change experts and human rights activists said on Friday (June 14).

At least 36 people have died from a heatwave this year, with the nation's capital Delhi recording its highest-ever temperature of 48 deg C, and temperatures in Churu in Rajasthan state hitting 51 deg C.

Cities experience higher temperatures because paved surfaces and the lack of tree cover cause "urban heat islands", said Mr Sayantan Sarkar, who helped implement India's first Heat Action Plan in Ahmedabad in 2013.

"Cities bear the brunt of a heatwave because they are so densely populated, and because the effects are more pronounced," Mr Sarkar told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"But not all cities have the capacity to implement the measures needed, and the lack of comprehensive medical records makes it harder to target vulnerable groups such as the homeless and migrant workers."

Heatwaves in India typically occur in the pre-monsoon period from April to June.