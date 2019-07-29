Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry

Some of the uncovered stolen items from the hotel.
PHOTO: Twitter/hemanthpmc
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

The actions of a family of tourists sparked outcry amongst fellow Indians on Saturday (July 27) when a video showed them getting busted for stealing various items from a Bali hotel.

In the clip, a hotel staff member can be seen perusing through the family's luggage, uncovering multiple objects and fixtures belonging to the hotel. The recovered items include bottles of liquid soap, mirrors and even a hairdryer, some of which were meticulously wrapped with towels, according to The Straits Times.

Members of the family can also be heard shouting at the staff members even after multiple attempts by someone appearing to be the hotel manager to get the tourists to cool down and stop yelling.

According to Zee News, the family had denied the theft and claimed ignorance. It was only after the staff members threatened to call the police did the family apologise and offer to pay for the items, but the staff refused to take their money.

"I know you have a lot of money, but this is no respect," he replied.

A man could also be heard angrily saying, "I would have bought you items worth Rs 50 lakh (S$99,600). Did you steal all this to store your pickles?"

The video was first posted by Twitter user Hemanth and has since garnered 350,000 views. He called to have passports of such tourists cancelled as they "erode (their) credibility" while adding that "a booklet on the do's and don'ts during international travel is urgently needed". His sentiments were echoed online by many other compatriots. 

Television host and actress Mini Mathur was one of the first to speak up in response to the incident, calling them "the worst example of entitled Indian travellers who are a disgrace to the image of (her) country."

Former Miss India Gul Panag also shared that she was shocked but not surprised, stating other instances of hotel theft her friends had witnessed.

Some netizens were also quick to point out that hotel theft was commonplace everywhere and not something exclusive to Indian travellers. However, others believe that the act being common doesn't make it right, and by coming under the spotlight, the family had brought great shame to them.

It definitely isn't the first time when things have gone missing from hotels. Even so, it goes without saying that theft in any form is unbecoming, and what can or cannot be taken from a hotel should be common sense. 

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about

india Bali Disorderly behaviour Theft/Burglary
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Chinese woman using six seats on train sparks debate
Chinese woman using six seats on train sparks debate
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
S.H.E&#039;s Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist&#039;s advice
S.H.E's Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist's advice
Causeway traffic frozen after car catches fire
Causeway traffic frozen after car catches fire
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for &#039;brownface&#039; E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for 'brownface' E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Singapore becomes an option for Hongkongers amid political crisis
Singapore becomes an option for Hongkongers amid political crisis
10 surprising things about martial arts film star Donnie Yen
10 surprising things about martial arts film star Donnie Yen
Woman warned after tending to plants on 10th-storey ledge
Woman warned after tending to plants on 10th-storey ledge
Gordon Ramsay lashes out at chefs who return or reject Michelin stars
Gordon Ramsay lashes out at chefs who return or reject Michelin stars
Malaysian woman finds a second wife for her husband during pregnancy
Malaysian woman finds a second wife for her husband during pregnancy
Malaysian Queen shares stories about her Chinese heritage
Malaysian Queen shares stories about her Chinese heritage

LIFESTYLE

54-cent chicken rice, 1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang brown sugar bubble milk &amp; more deals this week
54-cent chicken rice, 1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang brown sugar bubble milk & more deals this week
5 steps to having a healthy father-son relationship
5 steps to having a healthy father-son relationship
These versatile tote bags are must-haves in your closet and we show you why
These versatile tote bags are must-haves in your closet and we show you why
National Day Singapore 2019: 9 places to eat, drink, and play your long weekend away
National Day Singapore 2019: 9 places to eat, drink, and play your long weekend away

Home Works

7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
Bathroom colour schemes you&#039;ll love
Bathroom colour schemes you'll love
Floating vanity design ideas
Floating vanity design ideas
Where to shop for the best lights in Singapore
Where to shop for the best lights in Singapore

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus
Huawei closes stores islandwide, enraging massive crowds who turned up for $54 phone deal
Huawei closes stores islandwide, enraging massive crowds who turned up for $54 phone deal
I get paid to watch K-pop concerts: Diary of an AsiaOne intern
I get paid to watch K-pop concerts: Diary of an AsiaOne intern

SERVICES