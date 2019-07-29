Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry

The actions of a family of tourists sparked outcry amongst fellow Indians on Saturday (July 27) when a video showed them getting busted for stealing various items from a Bali hotel.

In the clip, a hotel staff member can be seen perusing through the family's luggage, uncovering multiple objects and fixtures belonging to the hotel. The recovered items include bottles of liquid soap, mirrors and even a hairdryer, some of which were meticulously wrapped with towels, according to The Straits Times.

Members of the family can also be heard shouting at the staff members even after multiple attempts by someone appearing to be the hotel manager to get the tourists to cool down and stop yelling.

This family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India.



Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly.



India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility. pic.twitter.com/unY7DqWoSr — Hemanth (@hemanthpmc) July 27, 2019

According to Zee News, the family had denied the theft and claimed ignorance. It was only after the staff members threatened to call the police did the family apologise and offer to pay for the items, but the staff refused to take their money.

"I know you have a lot of money, but this is no respect," he replied.

A man could also be heard angrily saying, "I would have bought you items worth Rs 50 lakh (S$99,600). Did you steal all this to store your pickles?"