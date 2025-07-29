asia

Indian forces killed 3 'terrorists' behind Kashmir attack, home minister says

An Indian security force personnel uses binoculars as he stands on a rooftop, following the Pahalgam attack in south Kashmir, in Srinagar, May 5, 2025.
PUBLISHED ONJuly 29, 2025 9:11 AM

NEW DELHI — Indian forces have killed three "terrorists" involved in the April attack on Hindu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir federal territory in which 26 men were killed and led to a military conflict with Pakistan, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday (July 29).

The attackers, who New Delhi said were Pakistani nationals backed by Islamabad, had opened fire in a valley popular with tourists in Kashmir's scenic, mountainous region of Pahalgam, before fleeing into the surrounding pine forests.

Islamist Pakistan had denied involvement in the attack — the worst assault on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks — and sought an independent investigation.

The four-day fighting between the nuclear-armed rivals was their worst in decades.

