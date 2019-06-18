Indian Houdini drowns after 'magic' act goes wrong

Indian stuntman Chanchal Lahiri, known by his stage name 'Jadugar Mandrake', has drowned after being lowered into the Hooghly river and failing to re-emerge.

Indian police on Monday recovered the body of a magician who drowned while trying to replicate an underwater Houdini-inspired stunt -- tying himself up with chains and ropes and being lowered into a river.

Rescue workers found the body of Chanchal Lahiri late Monday in the Hooghly river, the deputy commissioner of the port division of Kolkata police, Syed Waquar Raza, told AFP.

The 40-year-old Lahiri, who was known by his stage name 'Jadugar Mandrake' (Wizard Mandrake), was lowered by winch into the river in Kolkata on Sunday in a yellow and red costume.

But the 40-year-old -- his legs and his arms tightly bound -- failed to emerge from the water, to the horror of onlookers including his family and team members.

Authorities had initially believed that the vanishing act could be part of the stunt but immediately mobilised help to rescue him.