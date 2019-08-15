Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he'd wanted a Jaguar for his birthday

PHOTO: Facebook/Brumfeed
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

A man in Northern India, Mukarampur village, celebrated his 22nd birthday by sinking a gift from his parents into the Western Yamuna Canal in a fit of anger.

Only, the gift just happens to be a high-performance BMW M3.

The young man, only known as Akash, had reportedly been upset that his parents hadn't bought him a Jaguar as he had originally demanded.

He went on to record a video of the car being pushed into the water and posted it on social media in the Aug 9 incident, said a police officer who spoke to IANS. However, other reports stated that he had forwarded the clip to his parents.

The car can be seen floating away before getting stuck in the middle of the canal, owing to a stretch of tall plants.

In other video clips taken by bystanders, some locals can be seen paddling to help retrieve the car, said to cost between 37.8 lakh and 45.2 lakh rupees (S$73,000 and S$88,000) in India.

Akash reportedly also jumped into the water to join the rest in their efforts. The car was only retrieved several hours later after some of the villagers enlisted the help of the police, divers and an earthmoving machine.

A police officer told media outlets that Akash had originally gotten a Toyota Innova from his in-laws which his parents had sold to buy him the BMW, but he demanded a new Jaguar instead. He added that Akash's parents had shown some medical reports to explain that he was suffering from psychiatric issues.

Akash's father, however, maintains a different story.

He claims that the car had fallen into the canal when Akash had swerved to avoid hitting an antelope. According to him, Akash had never demanded a Jaguar, adding that they had two cars at home; a BMW and a Subaru Swift.

Regardless, the video went viral, with many angry netizens lashing out at Akash, accusing him of being ungrateful.

PHOTO: Twitter

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
india BMW viral viral videos

TRENDING

Too ugly for Chinese people? Marvel star Simu Liu hits back at video judging his looks
Is this actor too ugly? The Chinese think so
Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less)
Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less)
Disabled man descends steep slope to save stranded kitten in Malaysia
Disabled man descends steep slope to save stranded kitten in Malaysia
NTU investigating inappropriate student behaviour at freshman orientation camp
NTU investigating inappropriate student behaviour at freshman orientation camp
Faye Wong celebrates 50th birthday without boyfriend Nicholas Tse
Trouble in paradise? Faye Wong celebrates 50th birthday without boyfriend Nicholas Tse
Another road rage incident in Malaysia goes viral
Another road rage incident in Malaysia goes viral
Female SCDF officer&#039;s sex videos leaked online
Female SCDF officer's sex videos leaked online
Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he&#039;d wanted a Jaguar for his birthday
Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he'd wanted a Jaguar for his birthday
Batman Suparman slashed by Foodpanda colleague over WhatsApp argument
Batman Suparman slashed by Foodpanda colleague over WhatsApp argument
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple

LIFESTYLE

Personal shopper, shoe polishing &amp; other (mostly) free services you didn&#039;t know about at Singapore&#039;s shopping malls
Personal shopper, shoe polishing & other (mostly) free services you didn't know about at Singapore's shopping malls
Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat

Home Works

Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
The biggest 7th month myths about home renovation, debunked
The biggest 7th month myths about home renovation, debunked
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
House tour: Vintage furniture and a stainless steel kitchen in this apartment in Little India
House tour: Vintage furniture and a stainless steel kitchen in this apartment in Little India

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Celebrities Ella Chen, Angelababy dish tips on kissing and making up in their relationships
Kiss and make up: Celebs Ella Chen, Angelababy share tips to resolving lovers' tiffs
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for &#039;chope-ing&#039; parking lot in Malaysia
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for 'chope-ing' parking lot in Malaysia
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Westlife&#039;s The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Westlife's The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid

SERVICES