Indian man kills, cuts up and flushes friend down toilet

Indian man kills, cuts up and flushes friend down toilet
PHOTO: Pixabay
AFP
Jan 25, 2019

MUMBAI - A man in India accused of murdering his friend, chopping up his body and flushing the parts down the toilet has been arrested, police said on Thursday (Jan 24).

The grisly crime was discovered when residents at the Bachraj Paradise Society apartment complex in Mumbai found chunks of flesh blocking their drains.

"While sifting through all the flesh we found two fingers which helped us ascertain these were human parts," police official Jayant Bajbale told AFP.

After detecting a foul smell, police conducted a search of one of the flats and came across a power tool they believe was used to dismember the corpse.

"We identified the tenant and tricked him into coming to his flat and then arrested him," Bajbale said.

The 40-year-old accused confessed to killing his friend over a minor altercation.

He told the police that he chopped off the body parts of the victim over two or three days and disposed of them in bags dumped in different locations.

More about

india Murder/Manslaughter
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement