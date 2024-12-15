Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

Indian police say probing bomb threat to central bank in Mumbai

Indian police say probing bomb threat to central bank in Mumbai
A guard stands outside the gate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONDecember 15, 2024 2:48 AM

MUMBAI — Police in India's financial capital Mumbai said on Friday (Dec 13) that they were investigating a bomb threat to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after it received an email in Russian warning of an explosive attack.

The warning was sent to the official email address of newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, a senior Mumbai police officer said.

"We have registered a case, and the investigation is ongoing," the officer said.

Schools, railway stations, airports and airlines in India have been subject this year to hundreds of bomb threats that have turned out to be hoaxes.

At least 40 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat by email on Monday, while airlines and airports in India got nearly 1,000 hoax threats until November this year, nearly ten times more than in the whole of 2023.

[[nid:682320]]

indiaBomb threatsBanks and Financial Institutions
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.