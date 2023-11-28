asia

Indian rescuers break through tunnel debris to evacuate trapped workers

A member of the rescue team works as rescue operations continue at a tunnel where workers are trapped, after the tunnel collapsed, in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Nov 28, 2023.
SILKYARA, India — Rescuers on Tuesday (Nov 28) successfully drilled through debris to reach 41 workers trapped for 17 days in a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas and were set to pull them out to safety, an official told Reuters.

The men were stuck in the 4.5-km tunnel in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand since it caved in early on Nov 12.

