Indian school demands waste plastic as 'fees'

Indian students walk in line holding plastic bags to submit them as school fees at the Akshar Forum school in Pamohi on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on May 20, 2019.

DISPUR, INDIA - One school in northeast India has taken a novel approach to addressing the scourge of plastic waste by making its collection a condition of free attendance.

Every week the 110 pupils at the Akshar Forum school outside Dispur in Assam state must bring up to 20 items of plastic gathered from their homes and the local area.

"The use of plastics is rampant across Assam," said Parmita Sarma, who set up the project together with her New Yorker husband Mazin Mukhtar.

Until last year schooling was completely without charge, but the school decided to introduce the plastic "fee" after a plea to parents to take part in a recycling scheme fell on deaf ears, Mukhtar told AFP.