Indian schoolgirl wins bravery award for thwarting trafficker

Carolyn Malsawmtluangi stopped a woman who had kidnapped a 7-year-old girl.
PHOTO: Twitter/TheZozam
Reuters

CHENNAI, India - An Indian schoolgirl who won a bravery award after she helped a child escape a trafficker, is to become the inspiration for a new anti-slavery campaign, officials said on Tuesday.

Carolyn Malsawmtluangi, from the northeastern state of Mizoram, was honoured by the government on India's Republic Day last week for "showing exemplary courage" after she stopped a human trafficker who had kidnapped a seven-year-old girl from a neighbouring village.

Malsawmtluangi, 11, first spotted the trafficker when playing volleyball with friends in June last year but assumed they were a mother and daughter, and even asked if the young girl wanted to join their game.

But after police raised the alarm over a trafficker the next day, Malsawmtluangi soon spotted the woman again and began talking to her before agreeing to take care of the girl while the woman ran an errand.

It was then that both girls escaped - Malsawmtluangi carrying the child on her shoulders and running home while avoiding stones hurled by the angry trafficker.

"If Carolyn had not stopped them, the trafficker would have disappeared with the little girl," said Khawlhrinj Lalhlupuii, a secretary at the Mizoram State Council for Child Welfare that recommended her for the annual award.

"She was very brave to understand the danger to the little girl and save her," she said. "We plan to share her story in all schools and create awareness on trafficking and safety."

Of the nearly 6,000 victims of human trafficking in India each year, about half were children, according to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

Most are women and children from rural areas looking to escape poverty - lured to cities each year by traffickers who promise good jobs, but sell them into modern day slavery.

More than 60,000 children were kidnapped in 2018, the crime bureau added, with the majority trafficked for marriage, forced labour or into domestic servitude, and rarely reunited with their families.

In Mizoram, anti-trafficking efforts have been increased in recent years in a bid to stem a rise in reported cases.

"We are stepping up our efforts because young people are increasingly getting duped by fake agents promising jobs," said Vanlalruata, president of the Central Young Mizo Association, a charity that works on anti-trafficking programmes.

"This young girl will now inspire others and bring attention to the problem," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The National Bravery Awards are given to around 25 children between the ages of six and 18 every year.

The recipients, selected from across India, are given a medal, a certificate, a cash prize, and also receive financial assistance to complete their schooling.

In the past, children have won awards for foiling robberies, fighting off armed intruders, rescuing people from drowning, saving lives in a stampede and putting out fires.

"We are very proud and happy," said Lalsangzeli, Malsawmtluangi's mother. "The entire village will celebrate my brave daughter."

More about
india Children and Youth human trafficking Kidnap/Abduction

TRENDING

Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min
Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot

SERVICES