Indian toddler dies after 110 hours down well

The case of Fatehveer Singh captured national attention after he fell into the 33-metre (110 feet) deep well in the Punjab state district of Sangrur while playing on Thursday.

A two-year-old Indian boy stuck in a narrow well for more than four days was pulled out dead on Tuesday, triggering protests over delays in reaching the toddler.

The disused well was just 23 centimetres (nine inches) wide, complicating desperate efforts by dozens of rescue workers and volunteers as locals and television cameras looked on.

"The child is not alive anymore. He was pulled out at 5 in the morning by the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel," Vijay Inder Singla, a state lawmaker, told AFP.