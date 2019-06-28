Indian woman gets trapped after posing underneath statue for laughs

An Indian lady's attempt at getting a humorous shot for the 'gram ended with her having to be rescued by others.

A viral Facebook video posted by Rajesh Arora showed a woman who decided to pose under a statue during her visit to a temple in Gujarat, India.

The four-minute-long clip has since gained 2,800 shares and 296,000 views since it was posted on June 21.

In the video, she is seen calmly sliding herself under the legs of the elephant statue and making funny gestures towards the camera.

But her smile slowly turned into a look of panic as she realised that she could not squeeze the rest of her body through the gap.

Noticing her struggle, several onlookers tried to help her by grabbing her arms and pulling her. A few others tried to free her by pushing her buttocks.

Despite their help, she was still trapped.

The woman struggled for another two minutes before someone went over and tugged her by the pants, and succeeded in pulling her out.

Visibly relieved, she continued to smile as she crawled out of the statue to the applause of other temple devotees.

Fortunately, she left the scene unharmed.

kimberlyfoo@asiaone.com