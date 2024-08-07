Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat out of Paris Olympics gold medal bout for weighing 'a few grams over 50kg'

PARIS — Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics on Aug 7 after failing to make weight, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said.

Phogat, 29, had been set to lock horns with Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's wrestling 50kg class," the IOA said in a statement.

"Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning."

Reports in Indian media have said she had spent the night jogging and skipping to shed the extra weight but in the morning was found to be overweight by 100g.

The disqualification means Phogat, who had beaten world No.1 and Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan to qualify for quarter-finals, will not receive a medal.

United World Wrestling, the international governing body of the sport, has yet to issue a statement.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at her residence in Sonipat, northern state of Haryana, India, in June 2023. PHOTO: Reuters

