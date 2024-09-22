India's Manipur on high alert over alleged influx of 900 militants from Myanmar

IMPHAL, India - India's northeastern state of Manipur has been placed on high alert after intelligence reports of a potential influx of 900 suspected Kuki militants from Myanmar, a senior security official said on Friday (Sept 20).

An organisation that represents the Kuki community, however, denied the security official's allegations and called for his resignation.

Kuldiep Singh, Manipur's security adviser, told reporters the information regarding the militants had been shared with various intelligence agencies.

Since May 2023, Manipur has been embroiled in violence between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities, driven by disputes over economic benefits and quotas.

"The border police have been alerted, and combing operations are underway," he said, adding that hill districts, home to Kuki tribes, were put under heightened vigilance.

Denying there had been an influx of Kuki militants from Myanmar, the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), the main body representing the community in the state, accused the security adviser of spreading false information about the community while failing to ensure their safety.

"We no longer feel secure under his leadership... we would like to call for his resignation," a KSO statement said.

The Kuki people, residing in southern Manipur, share ethnic ties with the Chin tribe in Myanmar.

The latest intelligence follows reports of attacks involving explosives delivered by drones that officials allege were carried out by Kuki militants. Kuki representatives have denied the attacks were carried out by people in their community.

In response to the attacks, Meitei protesters have held large gatherings in Imphal, demanding action against Kuki militants.

Despite efforts to quell the unrest, sporadic clashes persist, with the latest violence resulting in 11 deaths earlier this month. Since May of last year, the conflict has resulted in at least 237 deaths and displaced over 60,000 people in Manipur, which is home to 3.2 million people.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has repeatedly attributed the violence to an influx of refugees following Myanmar's 2021 military coup.

Last year, the government revoked a long-standing policy permitting visa-free movement along the 1,650-km (1,000-mile) porous border, and announced plans to construct a border fence at a projected cost of 310 billion rupees (S$4.7 billion).

These measures have drawn criticism from Kuki groups due to their ties across the border.

Manipur remains divided into two ethnic enclaves - a Meitei-controlled valley and Kuki-dominated hills - separated by a no-man's land monitored by federal paramilitary forces.

ALSO READ: Myanmar rebels, battling junta, seek to control border with India