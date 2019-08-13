India's Modi bears all, sniffs dung with Grylls

People watching the special edition of Man Vs Wild series hosted by survival expert Bear Grylls (right), going on a mission with Indian PM Narendra Modi, on Aug 12, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit Indian television screens like never before on Monday (Aug 12), talking about his life and the environment - and smelling elephant dung - with Bear Grylls.

The Discovery Channel programme "Man Vs. Wild" saw Mr Modi seek to burnish his credentials as a protector of nature, telling his story to the British television adventurer in a rainy Indian nature reserve.

"Every plant is a flower. We see God in every plant," Mr Modi said as the two men made a spear and crossed a freezing river in a makeshift boat.

"It is every human's responsibility (to protect the environment). The biggest problem is our lifestyle. We exploit nature for our enjoyment, and that is the biggest problem," he said in Hindi, with Mr Grylls appearing to understand.

Mr Modi, re-elected earlier this year, also told Mr Grylls about his humble beginnings as a tea-seller's son and his solo trips of spiritual awakening into the Himalayas in his youth.

The programme, widely advertised in Indian media, ended with a gushing Mr Grylls saying a prayer for India and for Mr Modi, whom he called an "iconic global leader".

Media-savvy Modi, who has 49 million Twitter followers, has long sought to portray himself as a man of action protecting his beloved country and its people.

His macho exploits recall those of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been photographed horse-riding in Siberia, spear-fishing in a camouflage wetsuit, and practising judo.

Mr Modi, 68, has published videos of himself doing yoga and at the end of this year's election campaign was shown on television meditating in a remote holy cave.