India's Republic Day marked by fighter jet formations, daredevil stunts

NEW DELHI — Colourful tableaux, fighter jet formations and motorbike stunts by army daredevils marked India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Sunday (Jan 26), commemorating the day the nation's secular constitution came into effect in 1950.

Thousands gathered in the capital to watch the parade from seats around the Kartavya Path — or path of duty — and cheered the march by troops from India's defence forces and dance performances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and other political and government leaders attended, with the visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as chief guest.

The Indian government says 5,000 artists performed over 45 dance forms, while the Kartavya Path was expended to improve viewing.

A daredevil unit performed and some 40 aircraft, including 22 Indian Air Force fighter jets, participated in an air show across a clear sky.

Different states and ministries showcased government initiatives under this year's theme of "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas", Golden India — Heritage and Development.

