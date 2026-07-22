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Moderate 5.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia's Aceh; no tsunami alert issued

Moderate 5.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia's Aceh; no tsunami alert issued
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's Aceh province on Wednesday (July 22) afternoon.
PHOTO: Indonesia Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJuly 22, 2026 5:42 AMBYSean Ler

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Indonesia's Aceh province on Wednesday (July 22) afternoon, Indonesia's Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said.

It struck at 11.18am local time (12.18pm, Singapore time) at a depth of 10km, around 30km southeast of East Aceh, near Mount Lembu. 

BKMG said there was no tsunami threat, but warned of possible aftershocks.

In a separate statement on its social media, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said the tremor was felt on the west coast of Malaysia. 

The US Geological Service classified the quake as four out of a nine-point scale, which means significant damage is unlikely.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

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INDONESIAEarthquakes
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