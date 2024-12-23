Indonesia anti-graft body raids office of Financial Services Authority

JAKARTA — Indonesia's anti-graft agency has raided the office of the Financial Services Authority as part of an investigation into alleged misuse of corporate social responsibility funds by financial regulators, the agency said on Friday (Dec 20).

The raid was on Thursday, days after the agency conducted similar search at the central bank's headquarters, the agency said.

Investigators seized "electronic evidences as well as documents," Tessa Mahardika, the anti-corruption agency's spokesperson, said.

The Financial Services Authority said in a statement on Friday that it respects and supports the investigation by the anti-corruption agency and that it is committed to the principles of good governance, transparency and accountability in all its tasks.

Financial services to customers will not be disrupted by the investigation, the Financial Services Authority added.

The central bank's governor, Perry Warjiyo, said this week that Bank Indonesia would co-operate in the investigation, and that the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds are distributed according to good governance.

