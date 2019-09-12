Indonesia arrests 5 suspected poachers of pregnant tigers

Three Indonesian men, wearing masks, being paraded with a seized Sumatran tiger skin and four tiger foetus in a jar, after they were caught by the wildlife enforcement team as they tried to sell these items in Pekanbaru, Riau.
PHOTO: AFP
Associated Press

PEKANBARU, INDONESIA - Indonesian authorities have arrested five suspected poachers of a pair of critically endangered pregnant Sumatran tigers and seized four fetuses that had been preserved in a jar, a forestry official said on Sunday (Dec 8).

The five suspects - four men and a woman - were arrested by a team of police and forestry ministry officers in separate raids in two villages in Riau province's Pelalawan district on Saturday after receiving a tip from villagers, said Mr Eduward Hutapea, a local Environment and Forestry Law Enforcement chief.

Mr Hutapea said police confiscated the four preserved fetuses and a piece of an adult tiger's skin from the suspects, two of whom are believed to have been acting as sellers.

He said police are investigating to see whether it is part of an illegal wildlife animal trading syndicate.

Sumatran tigers are the most critically endangered tiger subspecies on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list. About 400 remain, down from 1,000 in the 1970s, because of forest destruction and poaching.

More about
poaching wildlife

TRENDING

Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Miss Universe pageant host Steve Harvey announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume
Miss Universe pageant host announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2
Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
&#039;Sesame Street&#039; puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85
'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Anwar: I&#039;m still open to conciliation
Anwar: I'm still open to conciliation
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient&#039;s last wish and is a &#039;miracle worker&#039; to some
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient's last wish and is a 'miracle worker' to some
Hotel requests: What is the most outrageous thing you can ask for?
Hotel requests: What is the most outrageous thing you can ask for?
The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2020 edition)
The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2020 edition)

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

SERVICES