Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs

DENPASAR, Indonesia - Indonesian authorities said on Wednesday (Dec 18) that they have arrested six foreigners for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs onto the tourist island of Bali.

A Swiss man, a Thai man, a Singaporean woman, a Chilean man and two Hong Kong men wearing orange detainee uniforms were paraded with their feet and hands tied at a news conference in Denpasar, the capital of Bali province.

The customs spokesman for the Bali and Nusatenggara regional office, Wachid Kurniawan, said the suspects were arrested separately since last month upon arrival at the airport.

Kurniawan said the Swiss man was arrested on Nov 4 with a total of 30.04g of marijuana in his luggage. Two days later, customs officers nabbed the Thai man with 17.76g of marijuana concealed in his underwear.

He said the Singaporean woman was captured Nov 14 after an immigration officer found a small plastic with 0.35g of cocaine inside her passport, while the Chilean man was nabbed two weeks later with 77.26g of liquid methamphetamine in his black suitcase.