Indonesia arrests Malaysian pilot for allegedly smuggling 26 kilograms of MDMA, customs office says

JAKARTA — Indonesia arrested a Malaysian pilot who allegedly smuggled 26 kilograms of the mind-altering drug MDMA into the capital Jakarta while on the job and under the influence of drugs, the customs office said on Friday.

Here are some details:

The pilot, 39, was arrested on Wednesday (July 29) at Jakarta's main airport.

The pilot, who was identified by the initials MS, had just flown a Malaysian Airlines plane from Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta, said customs officer Hengky Tomuan Parlindungan Aritonang in a press conference on Friday.

Named a criminal suspect, the pilot had brought MDMA in a suitcase to Jakarta at the request of an unidentified person with the promise of a 50,000 ringgit (S$15,761) reward, the customs office said.

The pilot had been under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamine after a urine test, Hengky said, adding Indonesia and Malaysian authorities are in communication.

Hengky said the pilot was a courier.

Malaysia Airlines declined to comment on the case as it was under investigation, but said it does not tolerate any form of misconduct and is currently conducting an internal review into the matter. The company added that it will co-operate with relevant authorities.

Indonesia has strict drug laws and in ⁠2015 ​executed two Australians in the Bali ​Nine drug ring for attempting to smuggle heroin out of the resort island of ​Bali.

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