Indonesia in battle to stop forest fires

An official from the National Disaster Mitigation Agency trying to douse a forest fire in Riau.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

JAKARTA - Indonesia is deploying thousands of military personnel and police to douse forest fires after declaring an emergency in six provinces on the island of Sumatra and in the province of Kalimantan on Borneo, a disaster mitigation official said yesterday.

Indonesia has faced global pressure to put an end to slash-and-burn clearance of land, often to plant palm and pulp plantations, particularly after devastating fires in 2015.

Fires Indonesian farmers use to clear land during the dry season can rage out of control, bringing a choking haze that can affect neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Malaysia.

Drought has hit large parts of the archipelago as a mild El Nino weather pattern disrupts the dry season, weather officials say, with its peak expected from mid-August to mid-September.

The number of hot spots nationwide has been increasing, with 124 intense enough to suggest fires detected by yesterday morning, said Mr Agus Wibowo, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

The government has declared an emergency in the provinces of Riau, South Sumatra, West Kalimantan, Jambi, South Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan, where extensive peatlands are particularly prone to fires, he added.

Authorities have brought in 5,679 additional personnel to five of the provinces, drawn from the military, police and the regional disaster mitigation agency, Mr Agus said.

WATER BOMBING

Also being deployed are aircraft that can run water bombing operations.

In Riau, disaster authorities have made available 17 helicopters, with 10 more brought in from private firms, the military and the forestry ministry, he added.

In Riau's capital of Pekanbaru, some teachers and school children wore masks in classrooms and were urged to limit outdoor activity because of haze concerns, the Antara state news agency said.

To help stop the fires and preserve crops, the authorities are turning to cloud-seeding, by shooting salt flares into clouds in an attempt to trigger rain.

More about

INDONESIA forest fires
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

From breakfast till late – Singapore&#039;s best hawker food
From breakfast till late – Singapore's best hawker food
Two drivers arrested for allegedly getting into a brawl along road at Changi
Two drivers arrested for allegedly getting into a brawl along road at Changi
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
Is Lee Jong Suk dating Kwon Nara? Here&#039;s what their agency said
Is Lee Jong Suk dating Kwon Nara? Here's what their agency said
Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend and Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to drop
Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend and Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to drop
Wing Tai chairman sells Nassim Road bungalow property for $230 million
Wing Tai chairman sells Nassim Road bungalow property for $230 million
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband&#039;s penis
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband's penis
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
US man discovers dead baby in mother&#039;s freezer, believes it&#039;s sister from 47 years ago
US man discovers dead baby in mother's freezer, believes it's sister from 47 years ago
Huawei just put up a LinkedIn post looking for a director of public relations
Huawei just put up a LinkedIn post looking for a director of public relations

LIFESTYLE

#JoeyJios finale: My job sent me cafe-hopping in Batam for free
Cafe-hopping in Batam: $1.50 for mains
Traditional Malaysian local fruits are going extinct
Traditional Malaysian local fruits are going extinct
How many Krisflyer miles does it take to fly economy or business to London, Paris, Tokyo and New York?
How many Krisflyer miles does it take to fly economy or business to London, Paris, Tokyo and New York?
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
10 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
Bathroom colour schemes you&#039;ll love
Bathroom colour schemes you'll love
Floating vanity design ideas
Floating vanity design ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese &#039;Granny&#039;
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese 'Granny'
Rambutan cameos in Netflix sci-fi series - as alien fruit
Rambutan called 'disgusting' on American sci-fi show
&#039;Your supper, bro&#039;: Customer&#039;s message warms GrabFood rider&#039;s heart
'Your supper, bro': Customer's message warms GrabFood rider's heart

SERVICES