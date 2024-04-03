Indonesia buys 2 submarines from French state-owned Naval Group

PARIS — The Indonesian Navy signed a contract to buy two Scorpene submarines made by French state-owned shipyard Naval Group, the company said on Tuesday (April 2) on its website without disclosing the contract's value.

The two 72 metre (78.74 yard) submarines will be made in Indonesia, which has recently signed other major arm supplies with French companies, Naval Group said in a statement. The Asian country ordered 42 Dassault AM.PA-made Rafale fighter jets in 2022.

The 31-crew Scorpene submarines have six launch pads, a capacity of 18 torpedoes and missiles and 12-day underwater autonomy, according to the company.

The broader defence partnership between France and Indonesia is part of what Paris views as its response in the Indo-Pacific region to a new strategic alliance between the US, Britain and Australia called Aukus, forged in 2021.

