Indonesia cancels tsunami alert after 6.9-magnitude quake

Residents gather outside their homes in Ternate after a strong magnitude 6,9 earthquake struck off Indonesia, triggering a brief tsunami warning that sent panicked residents fleeing to higher ground.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

A strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off Indonesia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported, triggering a brief tsunami warning that sent panicked residents fleeing to higher ground.

The Southeast Asian nation is one of the most disaster-hit on Earth due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

Earthquakes and tsunamis have claimed thousands of lives in recent years.

Sunday's quake struck at a depth of 24 kilometres in the Molucca Sea, 185 kilometres southeast of Manado, between Sulawesi and Malkuku islands, according to the USGS.

Indonesia's geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities nearby, where residents were advised to stay away from the coast.

The warning was later lifted by the agency and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Residents of Ternate in the Maluku island chain described panic as the quake hit.

"I was getting ready to sleep when the window started rattling," Budi Nurgianto told AFP.

"It was very strong -- I ran from my house and all my neighbours fled too."

Video footage from Ternate showed scared residents -- some clutching children -- fleeing from the coast on motorbikes.

Hasyim Yusuf, the head of the Ternate disaster mitigation agency, said there were no reports of fatalities, but some people were "traumatised" by the tremor.

"In Ternate, people were panicking and some evacuated to higher ground," he told Metro TV.

An official from Indonesia's geophysics agency, Ot Oral Sem Wilar, said he felt the tremor strongly from where he was holidaying in North Sulawesi.

"My friends in Manado said people who live along the coastal area are evacuating."

The USGS warned that considerable damage was possible in poorly built or badly designed structures.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 with a thousand more declared missing.

It has been hit by a string of deadly quakes including a devastating 2004 tremor measuring 9.1 magnitude that struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

The Boxing Day disaster was the world's third biggest quake since 1900, and lifted the ocean floor in some places by 15 metres (50 feet).

Indonesia's Aceh province was the hardest hit area, but the tsunami affected coastal areas as far away as Africa.

More about

Earthquakes Tsunamis
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

How easy is it for working Singaporeans to meet the CPF full retirement sum when they reach the age of 55?
How easy is it for working Singaporeans to meet the CPF full retirement sum when they reach the age of 55?
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Airbnb rolls out luxury homes and castles - here&#039;s what a lavish holiday close to home looks like
Airbnb Luxe: Here's what a $4,000-a-night Bali villa looks like
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
British Airways crew ran naked in Singapore hotel
British Airways crew ran naked in Singapore hotel
Good deals must share July 8-17: 90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian discount and other deals
90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian discount and other deals this week
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl

LIFESTYLE

5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Five scary tourist spots around the globe for thrill-seekers
Five scary tourist spots around the globe for thrill-seekers
All you need to know about birthmarks
All you need to know about birthmarks

Home Works

8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore&#039;s kaya toast, confesses to eating &#039;50 pieces&#039; before performance
Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore's kaya toast, confesses to eating '50 pieces' before performance
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
&#039;Alien-looking&#039; Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans
'Alien-looking' Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans

SERVICES