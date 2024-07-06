Indonesia deports 13 Taiwanese suspected of serious crimes

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s immigration agency deported 13 Taiwan citizens suspected of serious crimes to face legal proceedings in Taiwan, the directorate-general of immigration said in a statement on July 5.

The 13 Taiwanese suspected of taking part in cybercrime, money laundering and drug trafficking were deported on the afternoon of July 4, the statement said.

“After a thorough examination by immigration officers, the thirteen foreigners turned out to be perpetrators of serious crimes in Taiwan. They will undergo pro-justice process in Taiwan,” director-general of immigration Silmy Karim said in the statement.

In June, the immigration agency arrested 103 Taiwan passport holders, the biggest arrest in 2024, on suspicion of running a cybercrime operation out of the island of Bali.

However, Taiwan has stated that it was informed that only around 14 of its citizens were implicated.

Indonesia’s immigration office said Taiwan police were involved in escorting the Taiwanese. The Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta did not immediately respond to request for comment on July 6.

