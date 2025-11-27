6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Indonesia's Simeulue Island off North Sumatra on Thursday (Nov 27) afternoon at 12.56pm.

According to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the incident was recorded off the west coast of North Sumatra at a depth of 10km.

AFP reported a local, who goes by the name Ahmadi, as saying that the quake sent locals rushing outside.

"I was sitting down at a coffee shop, suddenly the table was shaking. Many people rushing outside of buildings and houses," Ahmadi said.

Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 at a depth of 25km.

There were no immediate reports of damage or tsunami warning.

