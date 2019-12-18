Indonesia faces backlash over proposal to remove cap on baby lobster exports

In a photo taken on Dec 2, 2019, a police officer shows a jar of lobster larvae, known as seeds, during a news conference in Surabaya, Indonesia.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

JAKARTA - A proposal by Indonesia's new fisheries minister to remove a cap on exporting baby lobsters has come under fire, with critics saying it could deplete stocks around the archipelago and boost the fishing industry in competitor countries.

Fisheries minister Edhy Prabowo, who was appointed by President Joko Widodo in October, has said reopening exports of lobster larvae, known as seeds, would help support livelihoods.

Mr Edhy argued that an existing export ban encouraged smuggling and Indonesians could sell seeds to Vietnam, where lobster farming is more developed, media reported.

Former fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti, who is popular for blowing up 556 foreign boats caught illegally fishing, implemented the ban on catching and exporting lobster smaller than 8cm in length, or 200g in weight, in 2016, to conserve the population.

Ms Susi defended her policy on Tuesday in messages on Twitter, including a video of herself on the beach of the lobster-producing town of Trenggalek, in East Java province, talking about the importance of not overexploiting the crustacean.

"If we don't care and we don't stop the catching of our lobster seeds, we will only enrich Vietnam and Indonesia will never see any more lobsters in our ocean," she said, sitting cross-legged on the beach.

The issue has prompted intervention by President Joko after going viral on social media with hashtags on Twitter such as #lindungilobsterkita (protect our lobsters) trending.

Mr Joko said a review of the ban should not only consider the environmental aspects, but also economic ones.

"Don't only say no (to exports). A balance is needed, but also, it shouldn't be that everything is caught all over the place for exports. That would be wrong too," he said.

Indonesia is a major seafood exporter, but lobster shipments have slumped in recent years to about 1,960 tonnes from 3,330 tonnes in 2016, according to German database company Statista.

The Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia found that undersized lobsters continued to be sold in Indonesia despite the 2016 ban, due to poor law enforcement, and suggested in a report in August more research was needed to help grow the industry and restock the population.

Marking another possible policy change from his predecessor, Mr Edhy has floated the suggestion that some seized vessels could be handed over to fishermen or the authorities rather than destroyed, according to state agency Antara.

More about
INDONESIA Fisheries sector

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind&#039;s Eye, says the drama &#039;is scarier than I had thought&#039;
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind's Eye, says the drama 'is scarier than I had thought'
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague&#039;s chest in workplace incident
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague's chest in workplace incident

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station

SERVICES