5 dead, 41 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire, authorities say

JAKARTA - At least five people were killed and 41 were still missing on Sunday (Aug 2) after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia's Madura island, the country's search and rescue agency said in a statement.
Below are the details:
- The ferry, named Mutiara Sentosa 2, was carrying 271 passengers and crew members, 225 of whom have been rescued, agency data showed on Sunday afternoon.
- A search and rescue operation was still ongoing, it added.
- The ferry was heading from Surabaya in East Java province to Makassar city in South Sulawesi.
- It was unclear how the ferry caught fire, but the incident occurred on Sunday morning, the statement said.
- Madura island is located off the northeastern coast of Java.
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