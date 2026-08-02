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5 dead, 41 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire, authorities say

5 dead, 41 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire, authorities say
As flames engulfed the passenger car carrier, some passengers were seen jumping off the bow of the ship.
PHOTO: Social media
PUBLISHED ONAugust 02, 2026 10:01 AM

JAKARTA - At least five people were killed and 41 were still missing on Sunday (Aug 2) after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia's Madura island, the country's search and rescue agency said in a statement.

Below are the details:

  • The ferry, named Mutiara Sentosa 2, was carrying 271 passengers and crew members, 225 of whom have been rescued, agency data showed on Sunday afternoon.
  • A search and rescue operation was still ongoing, it added.
  • The ferry was heading from Surabaya in East Java province to Makassar city in South Sulawesi.
  • It was unclear how the ferry caught fire, but the incident occurred on Sunday morning, the statement said.
  • Madura island is located off the northeastern coast of Java.

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firesAccidents - Maritimeaccidentferry
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