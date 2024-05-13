Indonesia floods, landslides kill 28, 4 missing

JAKARTA — Heavy rain brought floods and landslides to Indonesia's province of West Sumatra, killing at least 28, with four still missing, authorities said on Sunday (May 12).

"There are 28 people killed, and we are still searching for four others who are missing," Abdul Malik, the chief of the provincial rescue team, told Reuters.

The national disaster management agency BNPB said in a statement that flooding since Saturday night had brought mud to the Tanah Datar regency, affecting five sub-districts.

BNPB said its latest assessment showed 84 housing units and 16 bridges were affected by the disaster, adding that heavy equipment had been deployed to speed up the clearing of road access.

