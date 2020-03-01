Indonesia floods: Rescuers hunt for missing as death toll climbs to 43; government plans cloud seeding to halt rain

JAKARTA - Indonesian rescuers mounted a desperate search on Friday (Jan 3) for those missing after flash floods and landslides sparked by torrential rains killed at least 43 people across the Jakarta region, leaving whole districts under water and thousands homeless.

Around a dozen people were still unaccounted for after record rains that started on New Year's Eve pounded the capital and left swathes of the megalopolis, home to some 30 million, a wasteland of overturned cars and damaged buildings.

Some 400,000 residents have been evacuated to temporary shelters, with many unable to return to their waterlogged homes, according to the authorities.

"We're encouraging people whose houses are still inundated to go to a safer place," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo.

The agency said 43 people have been confirmed dead in Greater Jakarta and neighbouring Lebak regency in the south of Java island.

Water had receded in many areas, and power, which had been shut off across many districts, was being restored.

In hard-hit Bekasi, on the outskirts of the city, swampy streets were littered with debris and crushed cars lying on top of one another - with waterline marks reaching as high as buildings' second floors.

The government said on Friday that it would start cloud seeding to the west of the capital - inducing rain using chemicals sprayed from planes - to prevent approaching rainfall from pounding the region.

Using inflatable boats to evacuate residents trapped in their homes, including children and seniors, rescuers said they were targeting the hardest-hit areas of the city on Friday.

"We're focusing our search on 11 locations still inundated today so we can evacuate more people," said Mr Yusuf Latif, spokesman for the National Search and Rescue agency.