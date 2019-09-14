Indonesia inches closer to outlawing child marriage

KUALA LUMPUR - Indonesia moved closer to ending child marriage on Friday (Sept 13) after the government secured a key nod paving the way to raise the age for girls to wed in the world's most populous Muslim country by three years.

About one in seven girls in Indonesia is married before the age of 18 and the country is among the 10 countries with the highest numbers of child brides, according to the UN children's agency Unicef.

The government said a parliamentary law committee has agreed to a proposal on raising the minimum marriage age for girls to 19 from the current 16 - a key step before it is put to a vote among lawmakers.

"It's a decision that the Indonesian society has been waiting for to save our children from the practice of child marriage," Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Yohana Yembise said in a statement.

The reform has been pushed by lawmakers, including those from the ruling party of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Indonesia's Constitutional Court ruled in favour of a petition by women's rights groups last year to change the law after they argued the current rule discriminates against girls, who can marry at 16 whereas the legal age for men is 19.