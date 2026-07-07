Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal

NEW DELHI — India will supply the BrahMos cruise missile system and the Astra air-to-air missile to Indonesia, an Indian government official said on Tuesday (July 7).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Prabowo Subianto as part of his two-day visit to Indonesia, his first trip to the Southeast Asian country since 2023.

BrahMos, an India-Russia joint venture missile manufacturer, and Indonesia's defence ministry signed a contract for the BrahMos missile defence system, according to an announcement in Jakarta, which provided no details.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that India will supply the BrahMos cruise missile system and the Astra air-to-air missile to Indonesia, citing an Indian government official.

In ​2023, BrahMos said it was ​in advanced discussions with Indonesia on a deal worth between US$200 million (S$258.4 million) and US$350 million for its missile systems.

It has already signed deals with neighbours Vietnam and the Philippines.

Separately, Indonesia's Republikorp, a defence private holding company, and India-based defence company Bharat Dynamics signed an agreement on air-to-air missiles, the palace announced.

The two countries also signed memorandums of understanding for strengthening supply chains in critical minerals and steel, as well as agriculture.

Steel Authority of India and Indonesia's Krakatau steel will also establish a joint venture for stainless steel slab making in Indonesia.

"We're two of the largest democracies in the world," Prabowo said alongside Modi. "Partnerships between us will bring benefits to the region."

India and Indonesia will accelerate preferential trade agreement talks, Prabowo said.

Modi said the two countries will work on promoting maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean.

Neither leader mentioned the BrahMos deal in their remarks.

Prabowo met Modi in New Delhi last year, where they signed a wide range of agreements.

Modi is set to leave for Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday.

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